Arizona couple who fought with cops after mask request sentenced

September 19, 2021 Court
AP reports:
A Yuma couple has been sentenced to time behind bars on convictions stemming from a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on Walmart employees who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic.
A judge on Thursday sentenced Frank Robert Montoya, 39, to 18 months in state prison minus 113 days of time served, while Victoria Parra-Carranza, 25, was given a three-year probation term that includes 30 days in the county jail.
Note: none of the charges appear to have been for coughing on employees.