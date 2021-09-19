Arizona couple who fought with cops after mask request sentenced

 September 19, 2021

AP reports:

A Yuma couple has been sentenced to time behind bars on convictions stemming from a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on Walmart employees who asked them to wear masks during early months of the pandemic.

A judge on Thursday sentenced Frank Robert Montoya, 39, to 18 months in state prison minus 113 days of time served, while Victoria Parra-Carranza, 25, was given a three-year probation term that includes 30 days in the county jail.

Read more on KTAR.

Note: none of the charges appear to have been for coughing on employees.

