Arguing the Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Seen at Health IT Analytics last week:

In what seems like the blink of an eye, mentions of artificial intelligence have become ubiquitous in the healthcare industry.

From deep learning algorithms that can read CT scans faster than humans to natural language processing (NLP) that can comb through unstructured data in electronic health records (EHRs), the applications for AI in healthcare seem endless.

But like any technology at the peak of its hype curve, artificial intelligence faces criticism from its skeptics alongside enthusiasm from die-hard evangelists.

Despite its potential to unlock new insights and streamline the way providers and patients interact with healthcare data, AI may bring considerable threats of privacy problems, ethical concerns, and medical errors.