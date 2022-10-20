Are you in the Denver area and do you have experience with AI or Machine Learning?

Oct 202022
 
 October 20, 2022  Posted by  Misc

Seen on the Centennial Man blog:

Please help:

The Privacy Foundation Seminar (Privacy and Legal Ethical Issues in AI and Machine Learning Software) has been Rescheduled for Friday November 18th

This was due to a speaker issue. Prof Soma is now looking for replacements: local lawyers or business or computer science folks who have experience working with AI or Machine Learning.

If you know someone or would like to nominate yourself, please contact Professor Soma’s right-hand man: Vince Gonzales [email protected] 303-871-6313

