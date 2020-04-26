Are Schools Forcing Students To Install Spyware That Invades Their Privacy As A Result Of The Coronavirus Lockdown?

Sean Lawson writes about concerns about online proctoring software that has been increasingly used during the pandemic:

As schools and universities have moved online because of coronavirus, many have signed contracts with online exam monitoring and proctoring services that go by names like ProctorU, Proctorio, Examity, Honorlock, and Respondus LockDown, among others. There is growing concern about student privacy as a result.

Lawson mentions other reporting on on some of these programs and the reaction to the use of what is essentially spyware that students may be forced to consent to.

