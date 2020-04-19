Are Mental Health Apps Used by Colleges Risking Students’ Privacy?

Camille Stecker writes:

Growing demand for mental health services on college campuses has resulted in the development of dozens of mental health apps. However, with a high demand universities and colleges need to consider the consequences of sensitive student information on app platforms. Mental health apps are not always considering young students’ privacy rights. Therefore, not all mental health apps are protecting student data or information. This blog will further analyze the privacy rights of students who use mental health apps.

The innovation of apps for health and wellness is a rapidly growing industry with wide possibilities for cost-effective healthcare. Mental health apps claim to offer “information, diagnosis, monitoring, treatment and support in relation to mental health systems, behaviors or illnesses.” However, the apps may not be aware of the healthcare regulations required to ensure privacy control.