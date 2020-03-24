Apps Checking Covid-19 Symptoms Pose Data Collection Risks

Ayanna Alexander reports:

…. The new coronavirus crisis is still evolving and the federal government is trying to keep up by waiving certain federal privacy rules, in particular under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. But developers of mobile apps and websites aimed at fighting the virus still have to navigate state privacy laws and a host of other regulations, like those from the Federal Trade Commission.

“In my opinion, the health-care industry is the most regulated of all,” Kevin Haynes, chief privacy officer in the Nemours Children’s Health System Office of Compliance, said.

Health insurer Anthem Inc. March 17 announced it’s making coronavirus assessment available through the Sydney Care mobile app. Alphabet Inc.’s health-care unit Verily Life Sciences launched a web-based assessment platform March 15. Both products intend to help consumers quickly and safely evaluate their symptoms, analyze their risk of having Covid-19, and potentially get tested.