Apple’s Safari will soon tell you all the ad trackers watching you

 June 23, 2020  Posted by  Business, Online, Surveillance

Zack Whittaker reports:

Apple  is turning the tables on invasive ad trackers.

The tech giant announced Monday a new privacy feature in its underdog browser, Safari, which will shine a spotlight on all of the ad trackers embedded on each article or website you visit.

Safari’s new anti-tracking feature sits in the top part of the browser next to the address bar, and blocks intrusive trackers as you browse the web. Users can also open the anti-tracker and view a privacy report, which details all of the trackers on the page.

Read more on TechCrunch.

