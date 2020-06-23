Apple’s Safari will soon tell you all the ad trackers watching you

Jun 232020
June 23, 2020 Business, Online, Surveillance
Zack Whittaker reports:
Apple is turning the tables on invasive ad trackers.
The tech giant announced Monday a new privacy feature in its underdog browser, Safari, which will shine a spotlight on all of the ad trackers embedded on each article or website you visit.
Safari’s new anti-tracking feature sits in the top part of the browser next to the address bar, and blocks intrusive trackers as you browse the web. Users can also open the anti-tracker and view a privacy report, which details all of the trackers on the page.
Read more on TechCrunch.