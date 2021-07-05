Apple wins privacy battle in China

 July 5, 2021  Posted by  Business, Non-U.S.

Patrick McGee reports:

A co-ordinated attempt by Chinese tech companies to circumvent Apple’s privacy policies has been forestalled, a significant victory for the iPhone-maker in what was seen as a threat to its global privacy push.

Tech groups led by Baidu, Tencent and TikTok parent ByteDance had worked with two Beijing-affiliated groups to create a new way of tracking iPhones for advertising, called CAID, that would let them identify users even if they refused to let apps use Apple’s official ID, called IDFA.

Read more on The Irish Times.

