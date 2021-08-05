Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Aug 052021
August 5, 2021 Business, Surveillance
Barbara Ortutay and Frank Bajak report:
Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens.
Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn about sensitive content without making private communications readable by the company.
h/t, Joe Cadillic