Apple Sues Israeli Spyware Maker, Seeking to Block Its Access to iPhones

Nov 232021
 
 November 23, 2021

Nicole Perlroth reports:

Apple sued the NSO Group, the Israeli surveillance company, in federal court on Tuesday, another setback for the beleaguered firm and the unregulated spyware industry.

The lawsuit is the second of its kind — Facebook sued the NSO Group in 2019 for targeting its WhatsApp users — and represents another consequential move by a private company to curb invasive spyware by governments and the companies that provide their spy tools.

Read more on The New York Times.

