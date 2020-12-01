Apple Privacy Nutrition Labels Effective Starting Next Month

Liisa Thomas of Sheppard Mullin writes:

Apple has launched, in connection with other privacy changes in iOS 14, a requirement for privacy “nutrition labels.” The labels are required for new and existing apps, and are in addition to the existing requirement of linking to the company’s long-form privacy policy. Apple will automatically generate the label based on the company’s answers to its online questionnaire. Apple is requiring companies to explain what information they -and third-party partners collect.

Read more on Eye on Privacy.

