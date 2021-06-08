Apple pays out millions in compensation to student after iPhone repair facility shared her explicit personal images online
June 8, 2021 Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News
Benjamin Mayo reports:
Apple has settled a case with a 21-year-old student after she sent her iPhone to a repair facility in 2016 only to find that employees had uploaded personal explicit images and videos to her Facebook account from the phone during the repair process.
The student had sent in her iPhone to Apple to get repaired. The invasion of privacy ultimately took place at a repair center in California, run by Pegatron, an Apple contractor. The Telegraph reports Apple paid out millions in settlement compensation.
