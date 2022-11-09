Apple Is Tracking You Even When Its Own Privacy Settings Say It’s Not, New Research Says

Thomas Germain reports:

For all of Apple’s talk about how private your iPhone is, the company vacuums up a lot of data about you. iPhones do have a privacy setting that is supposed to turn off that tracking. According to a new report by independent researchers, though, Apple collects extremely detailed information on you with its own apps even when you turn off tracking, an apparent direct contradiction of Apple’s own description of how the privacy protection works.

Read more at Gizmodo.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

