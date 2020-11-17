Apple hit with two privacy complaints in Europe over its mobile tracking tool for advertisers

Ryan Browne reports:

Apple on Monday found itself the target of two complaints from Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who has successfully fought Facebook in historic legal battles twice before.

Schrems’ Vienna-based non-profit group, Noyb, filed complaints in Germany and Spain alleging Apple’s use of a tracking code on iPhones, called IDFA, breaches European law.

IDFA, or Identifier for Advertisers, is a unique device ID number used by advertisers to better target ads and estimate their effectiveness. Noyb argues the tool is created and stored on Apple devices without user consent.