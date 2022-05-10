Apple, Google, Microsoft throw weight behind push for biometric logins

May 102022
 
 May 10, 2022  Posted by  Business, Online

Edvard Pettersson reports:

Apple, Google and Microsoft have joined an effort to eliminate the dozens of cumbersome — and risky — passwords people need to access the many websites and apps they depend on for services, work and recreation.

The three tech giants announced their support Thursday for a common “passkey” standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, which will enable users to access websites and apps using fingerprint or face-recognition technology just as they do to unlock their mobile phones or computers.

Read more at Courthouse News.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.