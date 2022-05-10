Apple, Google, Microsoft throw weight behind push for biometric logins

May 102022
Edvard Pettersson reports:
Apple, Google and Microsoft have joined an effort to eliminate the dozens of cumbersome — and risky — passwords people need to access the many websites and apps they depend on for services, work and recreation.
The three tech giants announced their support Thursday for a common “passkey” standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, which will enable users to access websites and apps using fingerprint or face-recognition technology just as they do to unlock their mobile phones or computers.
