Apple, Google Launch COVID-19 Exposure Notification Tool

Ben Kochman reports:

Apple and Google released software Wednesday that could allow governments across the globe to help track the spread of COVID-19 with smartphone apps that would alert users who come in close contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The tech giants’ digital tool, which has been embraced by state officials in Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina and is being closely watched by privacy watchdogs, allows health authorities to build apps that use Bluetooth technology to notify users who come in close proximity to other app users who report positive COVID-19 tests.