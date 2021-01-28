Apple, Facebook Trade Barbs Over Privacy-Focused Business Models

Tim Higgins reports:

The clash between Apple Inc. AAPL -3.50% and Facebook Inc. FB -2.62% intensified as the chief executives of the two tech giants squared off in public remarks over privacy, the impact of algorithms and competition and offered dueling visions of the future of the internet.

Without naming Facebook directly, Apple CEO Tim Cook leveled a blistering condemnation of “conspiracy theories juiced by algorithms” in a speech Thursday as he discussed a new privacy tool the iPhone maker plans to roll out in the next several months. Mr. Cook also tied recent social unrest to a broader argument that app-tracking tools are turning consumers into advertising products.