Apple Eases Push Notification and Other Privacy Restrictions

Liisa Thomas and Bridget Russell of SheppardMullin write:

Apple recently revised its review guidelines to allow push notifications that include “advertising, promotions, or direct marketing.” This changes a prior -and longstanding- prohibition on push notices that contain such content. Customers must affirmatively opt in to get promotional push notices, though (“through consent language displayed in your app’s UI”). They must also be able to opt out through an in-app mechanism. Although promotional push notices were previously prohibited, many apps sent them. These modifications may be a step by Apple to acknowledge this use and put requirements in place around it.