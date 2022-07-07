Apple Debuts Spyware Protection for State-Sponsored Cyberattacks

Apple today announced a new feature called Lockdown Mode that automatically locks down any system functionality that could be hijacked by even the most sophisticated, state-sponsored mercenary spyware to compromise a user device.

Read more at DarkReading.  Sergiu Gatlan also covers this story at BleepingComputer.

