Apple Debuts Spyware Protection for State-Sponsored Cyberattacks

July 7, 2022 Business, Featured News, Surveillance
DarkReading reports:
Apple today announced a new feature called Lockdown Mode that automatically locks down any system functionality that could be hijacked by even the most sophisticated, state-sponsored mercenary spyware to compromise a user device.
While Apple acknowledged in its statement announcing the initiative that the number of users who might need Lockdown Mode is small, protecting those who face grave cybersecurity threats is worth the effort, the company says.
Read more at DarkReading. Sergiu Gatlan also covers this story at BleepingComputer.