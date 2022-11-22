Apple Asked to Expand Reproductive Health Data Privacy Guards

Nov 222022
November 22, 2022 Business, Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.
Skye Witley reports:
A coalition of 10 state attorneys general is urging Apple to implement stronger privacy standards for third-party apps that collect reproductive health information to protect consumers post-Roe v. Wade.
App developers should be required to delete data collected from consumers seeking reproductive health care and clarify what information is shared with third parties such as law enforcement, the state law enforcers wrote in a Monday letter to the company.
Read more at Bloomberg Law. New Jersey’s press release can be found here.