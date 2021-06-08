Apple announces new features to share health data with doctors, track trends over time

 June 8, 2021

Erin Brodwin reports:

Apple is making it easier than ever for users to make the most of the mountains of health data already in the palm of their hands.

At its annual technology showcase known as the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple revealed a new feature for users who have opted to share their medical records on their devices. Users can now choose the types of information they would like to share — such as an elevated cholesterol level or their physical activity history — and identify specific people to send it to, such as family members or clinicians.

Read more on StatNews.

