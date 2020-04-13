Apple and Google partner on COVID-19 contact tracing technology

Apr 132020
April 13, 2020 Business, Featured News, Healthcare, Surveillance
From Apple’s announcement on April 10:
All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems. Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.
As part of this partnership, Google and Apple are releasing draft technical documentation including Bluetooth and cryptography specifications and framework documentation.
What could possibly go wrong, right? Federico Guerrini tries to answer that question on Forbes this morning:
What’s really troubling is the fact that they might use this solution as a Trojan horse to propose themselves, on an unprecedented scale, as the default partners for governments around the world willing to digitize access to healthcare services for their citizens.
And that, by doing so, they are reframing the entire process in a way that’s beneficial for them and their whole Weltanschauung.
Read more on Forbes.