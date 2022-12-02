Appeals court halts special master review of Trump Mar-a-Lago records

Dec 022022
December 2, 2022 Court, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Kayla Goggin reports:
A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously reversed a Florida federal judge’s appointment of a special master to examine thousands of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s home, ruling the lower court lacked jurisdiction to consider the request for an outside review.
“The law is clear,” the ruling states. “We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so.”
