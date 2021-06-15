Any EU Country Can Bring Privacy Case Against Facebook, Court Rules

Jun 152021
Molly Quell reports:
Ireland, where Facebook has its European headquarters, doesn’t have a monopoly on bringing allegations of privacy violations against the social media giant, the EU’s top court held on Tuesday
The Court of Justice of the European Union found that, in some cases, national data watchdogs can initiate proceedings against tech companies, despite the one-stop-shop policy of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which puts the country where the company is headquartered at the helm.
Read more on Courthouse News.