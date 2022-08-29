Another Tough Ruling for People Search Databases–Camacho v. Control Group Media

Eric Goldman writes:

This is another people search case with another rough outcome for defendants. If the defendants in these cases don’t get relief on appeal, I don’t know how the people search and yearbook industries are going to survive.

[Note: this opinion is over 25,000 words long, which helps explain why it’s taken me until now to blog it. These people search/yearbook opinions are tough on bloggers too!]

Section 230

“The question here is whether the CDA immunizes Defendants’ from being held liable for Plaintiffs’ claims that they violated California’s and Alabama’s right of publicity statutes by displaying Plaintiffs’ names and corresponding information as a ‘teaser’ to sell subscriptions to access their database.”