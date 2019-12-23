‘Anonymized’ Location Data Leak Allows Reporters to Quickly Track Trump’s Secret Service Detail

Tom McKay reports:

New York Times reporters working on an investigation into the sprawling location data business—in which the paper obtained a three-year-old file containing 50 billion location pings for over 12 million Americans—were able to track the movements of a member of Donald Trump’s Secret Service security detail. And thus, the Times reporters were able to track the movements of the President of the United States.

According to the Times, this agent’s particular vulnerability was an app collecting and sharing his data, though it’s unclear which one became a security hole that was giving live updates on the president’s location (it could be a “weather services, maps, perhaps even something as mundane as a coupon saver,” the Times wrote).