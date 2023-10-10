Announce: Fall Privacy Foundation Seminar

For those in the Colorado area, this announcement was seen on Centennial Man blog:
The Fall Privacy Foundation Seminar is scheduled for Friday, October 27th.
Recent Developments in State Privacy Laws
*The Colorado Privacy Act
*State Privacy Laws in Colorado compared to states like California and Virginia
Our Panel includes:
- Corinne O’Doherty, Senior Legislative Aide for Rep. Meg Froelich
- Jefferey Riester from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s Office
- Shelby Dolen from Husch Blackwell
Send comments to the Privacy Foundation at [email protected] and copy John Soma at [email protected].