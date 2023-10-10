PogoWasRight.org

Announce: Fall Privacy Foundation Seminar

Posted on by Dissent

For those in the Colorado area, this announcement was seen on Centennial Man blog:

The Fall Privacy Foundation Seminar is scheduled for Friday, October 27th.

Recent Developments in State Privacy Laws

*The Colorado Privacy Act

*State Privacy Laws in Colorado compared to states like California and Virginia

Our Panel includes:

  • Corinne O’Doherty, Senior Legislative Aide for Rep. Meg Froelich
  • Jefferey Riester from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s Office
  • Shelby Dolen from Husch Blackwell

Send comments to the Privacy Foundation at [email protected] and copy John Soma at [email protected].

