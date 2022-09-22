Andrea Prudente: constitutional case filed over Malta abortion law

Sep 222022
 
 September 22, 2022  Posted by  Court, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

Matthew Agius reports:

An American woman who was refused an abortion in Malta, despite the pregnancy being unviable and potentially life threatening to the mother, has filed a constitutional case against the Health Minister, arguing that Malta’s blanket ban on terminations was in breach of a number of international laws.

Andrea Prudente’s plight made international headlines last June, after doctors at Mater Dei Hospital refused to terminate the pregnancy, for legal reasons, because the foetus still had a heartbeat, despite the woman having lost all amniotic fluid and the placenta being detached.

Read more at MaltaToday.

