And It Begins – Privacy Legislation Introduced in States

Libbie Canter, Lindsey Tonsager and Alexandra Scott of Covington and Burling write:

While some state legislators are still putting away their holiday decorations, New Hampshire legislators introduced new data privacy legislation, New Hampshire House Bill 1680. The legislation is similar to the California Consumer Privacy Act (which we’ve written extensively about before, including here and here). It grants consumers access, portability, transparency, non-discrimination, deletion, and opt-out-of-sale rights (or opt-into-sale rights for minor consumers) with respect to their personal information.

Meanwhile, Greatchen A. Ramos of Greenberg Traurig writes:

On January 8, 2020, the “Virginia Privacy Act” (HB 473), was introduced for consideration to the General Assembly of Virginia. The proposed legislation includes notice requirements similar to the California Consumer Privacy Act’s (CCPA), provides consumers with rights similar to those under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and unlike either the CCPA or the GDPR, would require data controllers to perform and document a privacy risk assessment for every processing activity.

