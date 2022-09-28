Ancestry.com wins class action over its use of yearbook photos

Sep 282022
John O’Brien reports:
A federal judge has thrown out a class action lawsuit against Ancestry.com before lawyers could get it to trial.
Chicago’s Judge Virginia Kendall on Sept. 16 granted summary judgment to the company, which was accused of violating the Illinois Right of Publicity Act when it published old yearbook photos without permission to advertise its pay service.
Kendall had already thrown out claims under Illinois’ Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act in late 2021.
