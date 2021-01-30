Anatomy of a Facebook Privacy Scandal

Alex Kantrowitz writes:

It had been a turbulent few weeks for Facebook when Mark Zuckerberg addressed his employees last Thursday. WhatsApp, the crown jewel of Facebook’s messaging empire, was under fire. A poorly worded privacy update had sent its users flocking elsewhere. Millions downloaded competitors like Signal, a messaging alternative that jumped from 20 million users to 40 million just this month.

Zuckerberg’s weekly internal Q&A, the audio of which Big Technology obtained, was an opportunity to identify the root cause and plot Facebook’s path forward. The WhatsApp privacy changes were relatively nondescript, yet the reaction was explosive. So Facebook’s employees naturally wanted to discuss why the company was so distrusted and whether there was anything it could do about it.