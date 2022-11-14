ANALYSIS: FTC Privacy Authority Is Poised for Breakthrough Year

Mary Ashley Salvino writes:

If the Federal Trade Commission were a major league baseball team, it might be fair to view 2022 as a rebuilding year regarding its privacy enforcement authority. 2023, on the other hand, might just be the season that marks the FTC’s long-awaited return to a privacy authority winning streak.

The FTC spent 2022 recalibrating after it suffered setbacks to its privacy enforcement game plan, stemming from low morale, divisive partisanship, and a dearth of resources.

To be clear, the FTC still remains underfunded, but 2023 could nevertheless be a remarkably productive year for the privacy watchdog. A strengthened FTC—with a deadlock-proof panel of commissioners—could reach new heights, especially with the possible adoption of new privacy rules and bipartisan support for proposed federal privacy legislation

2023 could be a banner year for FTC enforcement endeavors, particularly in the areas of algorithmic disgorgement remedies, child online privacy, unfair data practices, and deceptive digital patterns.