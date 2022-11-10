An Update on Homeland Security Intelligence Reporting on Me

Benjamin Wittes reports:
When I last checked in on the saga of the Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence reporting about me, I had a bit of a cliff-hanger on my hands. “Is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) still filing intelligence reports about journalists?” I asked:
It seems like a simple question. And I confess I wasn’t expecting the routine status report a federal judge ordered the government to file on Wednesday to raise my eyebrows—much less to warrant an article. But asked to address this apparently easy question, the Justice Department said—in essence—that it’s not sure and will get back to the judge in a few weeks. “Defendant needs additional time to appropriately address the question. … Defendant’s response could potentially have a wide implication beyond this particular case.”
via Joe Cadillic, who has been blogging about DHS open source documents for years, and might find there’s a file on him…