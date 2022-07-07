An Air Force vet who worked at Facebook is suing the company saying it accessed deleted user data and shared it with law enforcement

 July 7, 2022

Isobel Asher Hamilton reports:

A former Facebook staffer and Air Force veteran is suing Meta saying he was fired in retaliation for raising concerns about a protocol that let Facebook employees access deleted user data.

Brennan Lawson filed his lawsuit with a California court on Tuesday. Insider has viewed the lawsuit, in which Lawson said he was hired in July 2018 to work on Facebook’s escalations team.

Lawson says in 2019 Facebook introduced a protocol which allowed people on his team to access Facebook Messenger data even if it had been deleted by a user.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

