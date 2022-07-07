An Air Force vet who worked at Facebook is suing the company saying it accessed deleted user data and shared it with law enforcement

Isobel Asher Hamilton reports:

A former Facebook staffer and Air Force veteran is suing Meta saying he was fired in retaliation for raising concerns about a protocol that let Facebook employees access deleted user data.

Brennan Lawson filed his lawsuit with a California court on Tuesday. Insider has viewed the lawsuit, in which Lawson said he was hired in July 2018 to work on Facebook’s escalations team.

[…]

Lawson says in 2019 Facebook introduced a protocol which allowed people on his team to access Facebook Messenger data even if it had been deleted by a user.