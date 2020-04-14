Amid a pandemic, we must reconsider when an abortion is medically necessary

Merritt Tierce writes:

Last week, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ban on almost all abortions in Texas as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a craven and hateful act of votemongering that will endanger lives and damage families.

State officials have argued either dishonestly or with inexcusable ignorance that this action preserves scarce hospital resources for COVID-19 patients and health care workers, and that abortion is a nonessential medical procedure that can be delayed. But most abortions do not take place in hospitals or require the extensive personal protective equipment needed on the pandemic’s front lines. And everyone understands that abortion is a time-critical procedure. The longer an abortion is postponed, the more complicated, expensive and inaccessible the procedure becomes.