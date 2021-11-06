America’s Largest Teachers’ Unions Push Vaccine Mandates That Will Usher in Technocratic Digital ID

This one could be filed in the “Be Careful What You Wish For” files. John Klyczek reports:

Back in February 2021, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the National Education Association (NEA) lobbied the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to extend COVID restrictions that perpetuate public education’s reliance on privatization, specifically from Big Tech companies, which have been raking in record profits by selling schools ed-tech products to deliver online instruction during lockdowns. While the AFT and the NEA appealed to public health and safety rationales, their CDC lobbying efforts were couched in their conflicts of interest with Big Tech companies, such as IBM; corporate philanthropies, including the Rockefeller Foundation; globalist non-governmental organizations, like the Trilateral Commission; and world governance institutions, such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Lobbying the CDC to add COVID restrictions for in-person learning that perpetuate Big Tech privatization was just a pit-stop on the way toward these same teachers’ unions pushing mandatory coronavirus jabs for students and educators who will be required to verify their vaccination status with compulsory digital immunizations passports platformed on blockchain and other “distributed ledger technologies” (DLTs). Now that President Joe Biden has called on state governors to mandate COVID vaccination for all school employees and students, the AFT and the NEA are fully on board with the state and federal proclamations forcing their dues-paying teachers to get jabbed along with students. By backing government-mandated vaccinations for school employees and students, the AFT and the NEA are rolling out the red carpet for digital vaccine passports through blockchain DLTs that will be used to aggregate students’ electronic health records (EHRs), “learning analytics,” workforce competency algorithms, and criminal histories into “Social Credit” scores which will determine access to the public square and private markets – a technocratic system planned out in detail long before COVID-19 emerged.