American Internet Giants Hit Back at Hong Kong Doxxing Law, But Hong Kong Dismisses Their Warning

Paul Mozur reports:
An industry group representing the largest American internet companies warned Hong Kong’s government that changes to the city’s data-protection laws could impact companies’ ability to provide services in the city.
The June 25 letter, which took issue with broad new rules created to curb doxxing — the targeted disclosure of individuals’ private information — was the latest sign of the dilemma faced by tech companies in Hong Kong, where the government has created harsh new rules to control what is said online.
Read more on The New York Times.
Al Jazeera reports that in response to the letter,
Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, has brushed off a warning by major tech companies including Google, Facebook and Twitter that they may quit the Chinese-controlled city if authorities go ahead with plans to change privacy laws.
[…]
With the changes to the privacy law, Lam said her government was only “targeting illegal doxxing and empowering the privacy commissioners to investigate and carry out operations”.
She added that the city’s privacy commission would be happy to meet tech industry representatives to deal with any anxieties they might have, but suggested her government was determined to press forward with fast-tracking the new changes.
Read more on Al Jazeera.