I was just re-reading a NYT piece from April on widespread surveillance of the citizenry in China and how it had spread to Ecuador. I felt like I was watching an episode of “Person of Interest,” and it was chilling. But the expansion of such surveillance to biometrics is even more chilling, and Joe Cadillic highlights how bad the U.S. is in this regard in his new post, America Is The 4th Worst Abuser Of Biometric Privacy Rights In The World.

As Joe reports, China is the worst as far as a study’s report claims. And then there are Malaysia and Pakistan. And then there’s us.

Is that the kind of company we want to be in?

I don’t.