Amendment to CMIA Regarding Mental Health and Mental Health Apps

 October 1, 2022

Jason C. Gavejian, Joseph J. Lazzarotti, and Cecilie E. Read of JacksonLewis write:

California passed Assembly Bill (AB) 2089, which amends the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA) to include mental health application information under the definition of medical information. Under the revisions to CMIA, mental health application information is defined as information related to a consumer’s inferred or diagnosed mental health or substance use disorder, as defined in Section 1374.72 of the Health and Safety Code, collected by a mental health digital service.  Similarly, “mental health digital service” is defined as a mobile-based application or internet website that collects mental health application information from a consumer, markets itself as facilitating mental health services to a consumer, and uses the information to facilitate mental health services to a consumer.

