Amended Japanese Privacy Law Creates New Categories of Regulated Personal Information and Cross-Border Transfer Requirements

Ryan T. Sulkin and Lucas Schaetzel of Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP write:

The amended law comes into effect in April and covers new categories of personal information, including personal-related information and sensitive personal information.

In June 2021, Japan enacted an amendment to its privacy and data protection law, the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (“APPI”). The APPI’s new requirements and obligations take effect next month—April 2022—and businesses operating in Japan, or that handle personal information from or located in Japan, should review and update their privacy policies and procedures to ensure they comply with the changes.

[…]

Below is a summary of the key changes that businesses should be aware of.