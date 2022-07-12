Amended Clearview AI Biometric Privacy Suit Names Additional Retail Defendants

Jul 122022
Christina Tabacco reports:
Late last week the plaintiffs, a half-dozen Illinois residents as well as a Californian and a New Yorker, filed an amended complaint against Clearview AI Inc., its leaders, an affiliated company, and retailers who purportedly used its searchable biometric database. The 60-page revised filing says that the facial recognition software company and its founders “developed their technology to invade the privacy of the American public for their own profit.”
The amended complaint adds AT&T, Kohl’s, Walmart, Best Buy, Albertson’s and The Home Depot as additional defendants in the ongoing litigation.
h/t, Joe Cadillic