Amazon’s Pharmacy Venture Opens New Privacy, Security Law Risks

Nov 252020
 
 November 25, 2020  Posted by  Business, Featured News, Healthcare, U.S.

Jacquie Lee and Jake Holland report:

Amazon’s push into delivering prescription drugs puts it in the crosshairs of everyone from state attorneys general to data thieves—who will all be scrutinizing how the e-commerce giant protects sensitive patient information.

Amazon’s new online pharmacy business will sell brand and generic prescription medications that consumers can buy through their insurance or through their Amazon Prime accounts for a discount.

Read more on Bloomberg Law.

