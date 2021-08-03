Amazon will pay you $10 in credit for your palm print biometrics

Aug 032021
August 3, 2021 Business, Surveillance, U.S.
Zack Whittaker reports:
How much is your palm print worth? If you ask Amazon, it’s about $10 in promotional credit if you enroll your palm prints in its checkout-free stores and link it to your Amazon account.
Last year, Amazon introduced its new biometric palm print scanners, Amazon One, so customers can pay for goods in some stores by waving their palm prints over one of these scanners.
Read more on TechCrunch.
Do you really need this site to tell you what we think of this idea or why in years from now, you might regret any cooperation with it?