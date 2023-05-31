Amazon to pay over $30 million in FTC settlements over Ring, Alexa privacy violations

Lauren Feiner and Annie Palmer report:

Amazon will pay the Federal Trade Commission more than $30 million as part of settlement agreements related to its Alexa and Ring divisions, according to filings on Wednesday.

The agency filed a lawsuit alleging Amazon’s Ring doorbell unit violated a portion of the FTC Act that prohibits unfair or deceptive business practices, which Amazon settled by agreeing to pay $5.8 million.

As part of the proposed settlement, Ring is required to delete any customer videos and data collected from an individual’s face, referred to as “face embeddings,” that it obtained prior to 2018. It must also delete any work products it derived from those videos.

A separate suit alleges Amazon violated the FTC Act and Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by illegally retaining thousands of children’s information through their profiles with the Alexa voice assistant.