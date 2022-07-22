Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.9B

 July 22, 2022  Posted by  Business, Healthcare, U.S.

Haleluya Hadero of AP reports:

Amazon will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at $3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services.

One Medical, whose parent company is the San-Francisco based 1Life Healthcare, Inc., is a membership-based service that offers virtual care as well as in-person visits. It also works with more than 8,000 companies to provide its health benefits to employees.

