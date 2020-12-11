Amazon Sued For Wiretapping Drivers’ Closed Facebook Groups

Kirsten Errick reports:

On Friday, Amazon Flex Driver Drickey Jackson alleged that Amazon “wiretapp(ed) the electronic communications of Amazon Flex Drivers’ closed Facebook groups,” according to a class action complaint filed in the Souther District of California.

The complaint noted that “in addition to its own drivers, Amazon contracts out to over 800 service delivery partners. These contract drivers are referred to as Flex Drivers.” The plaintiff stated that Amazon Flex Drivers have complained about a myriad of issues surrounding their employment, such as “lack of job security, little to no benefits, and low pay,” but, in order to discuss these issues with other Flex Drivers, the plaintiff and putative class formed and joined private Facebook groups solely for Amazon Flex Drivers.