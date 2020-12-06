Amazon Sidewalk has automatically switched ‘on’ in your Alexa app

Dec 062020
 
 December 6, 2020  Posted by  Business

Hmmm.

David Priest reports:

If you have a new Amazon Echo smart speaker, a Ring Spotlight Cam or a Ring Floodlight Cam, you might want to check your Alexa app settings: Amazon is automatically switching on Sidewalk, a new feature that slices off some of your Wi-Fi bandwidth to create a farther-reaching network for Amazon devices using Bluetooth or 900MHz radio signals to communicate.

Amazon Sidewalk has the potential to increase the range of your smart home devices — making them more reliable at greater distances from your router and other gear — but its privacy and security implications remain largely untested.

Read more on CNET.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.