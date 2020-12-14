Amazon rolls out tool to help healthcare companies manage a deluge of data

 December 14, 2020  Posted by  Business, Healthcare

Elise Reuter reports:

As cloud service providers compete for a growing slice of the healthcare market, Amazon Web Services rolled out a new tool to help healthcare and life science companies manage their data. Called Amazon HealthLake, it aggregates a company’s data across disparate formats into one location, where it is standardized so it can be easily searched and structured.

The goal is to make it easier for companies to search, perform analytics and run machine learning on their health data.

Read more on MedCity News.

