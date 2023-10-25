Amazon rolls out independent cloud for Europe to address stricter privacy standards

Michelle Chapman of AP reports:
Amazon is rolling out an independent cloud for Europe as it looks to address strict regulations that companies and those in the public sector face in the European Union.
Amazon Web Services said Wednesday that its AWS European Sovereign Cloud, which will be located in and operate out of Europe, will have the same security, availability, and performance as existing AWS regions but will be separate from them. The cloud will let customers keep all metadata they create in the European Union and will have its own billing and usage metering systems.
Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.