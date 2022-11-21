Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S. for common ailments

Nov 212022
November 21, 2022 Business, Healthcare, Online, U.S.
Reuters reported:
Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched Amazon clinic, a virtual platform where users can connect with healthcare providers to help treat common ailments like allergies and skin conditions.
Amazon has for years sought to expand its presence in healthcare, where it is a small player. It bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, underpinning a prescription delivery and price-comparison site it later launched as Amazon Pharmacy, which lets users buy prescription drugs.
h/t, Joe Cadillic